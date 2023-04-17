Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $11.22. 158,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,395. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Genesis Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.