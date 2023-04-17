Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $207.94. The stock had a trading volume of 257,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,273. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

