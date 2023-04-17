Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,687,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

