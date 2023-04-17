Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,200 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 632,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AWI traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.37. 21,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,911. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.