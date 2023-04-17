Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 202.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,513 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,014,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IBDU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.77. 9,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,584. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.