Arrow Financial Corp Buys 4,693 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,482. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

