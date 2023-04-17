Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.35. The company had a trading volume of 142,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.86. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

