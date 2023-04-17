Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.15 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $236.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

