Arrow Financial Corp Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDQ traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $24.50. 53,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,752. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

