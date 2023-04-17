Arweave (AR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.82 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $9.13 or 0.00030902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $304.84 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,539.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00446559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00123546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

