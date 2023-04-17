Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,783.57 ($71.62).

AHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($55.23) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.30) to GBX 7,000 ($86.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($86.69) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($64.40) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.11) to GBX 6,000 ($74.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 0.9 %

AHT opened at GBX 4,724 ($58.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,213.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,953.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,647.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,269 ($40.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,012 ($74.45).

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,429.58%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

