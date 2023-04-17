ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $32.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $633.37. The stock had a trading volume of 850,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.59. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

