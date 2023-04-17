AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $3.87

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $4.09. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 831,090 shares changing hands.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 12.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $868.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $8,317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $7,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 934,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $4,002,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 828,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.