Astar Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Astar has a total market cap of $111.61 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astar has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

