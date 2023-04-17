ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

