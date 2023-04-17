Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $216.80 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

