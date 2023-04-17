Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.73 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.73 billion and approximately $510.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $20.64 or 0.00069960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,277,631 coins and its circulating supply is 326,214,911 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

