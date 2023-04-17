Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,968 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.32% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.