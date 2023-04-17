Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Down 53.4% in March

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CURR remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.64. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile
