Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Down 53.4% in March

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CURR remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.64. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

