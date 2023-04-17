Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

AXON stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.00. The stock had a trading volume of 334,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.88. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,024 shares of company stock valued at $83,975,621. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

