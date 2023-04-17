B. Riley Downgrades Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. Triton International has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

