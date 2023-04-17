Bank of America Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $73.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

