Bank of Montreal Can Has $275.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $275,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 126,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

