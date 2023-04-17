Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,924,692 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $448,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.40. 7,248,960 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

