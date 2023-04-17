Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,869,974 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,723,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,869,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.20% of Thomson Reuters worth $669,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after acquiring an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,738,000 after acquiring an additional 952,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 22.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,295,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,719 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.08. 17,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.04.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 68.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.