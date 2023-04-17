Bank of Montreal Can Sells 47,310 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Accenture worth $362,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.01. The stock had a trading volume of 347,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.09.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

