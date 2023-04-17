Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 382,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,116. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 56.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 177,005 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.8% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after buying an additional 116,491 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.