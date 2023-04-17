Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Shares Gap Down to $46.36

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.36, but opened at $43.69. Bank of New York Mellon shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 3,758,749 shares traded.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

