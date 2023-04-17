BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.03

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 64676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.