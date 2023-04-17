Barclays Boosts Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $131.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $99.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.14. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -89.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $91,682.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,004.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,107 shares of company stock valued at $30,631,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

