Barclays Cuts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $99.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,790,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,592,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,846,600. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after buying an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after buying an additional 340,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,769,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

