Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.62. Barclays shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1,380,307 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.