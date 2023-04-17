Barclays Raises Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target to $19.00

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOVO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.11. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $57,314.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Risa Cretella sold 13,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $231,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $57,314.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,246.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sovos Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sovos Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

