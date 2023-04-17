Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.80) to GBX 461 ($5.71) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.71) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.06) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $473.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

