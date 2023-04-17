Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.
Barrett Business Services Price Performance
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.
Barrett Business Services Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.
