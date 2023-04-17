Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,640 shares of company stock worth $3,135,692. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,477,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3,509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 374,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

