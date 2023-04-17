Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,843.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,640 shares of company stock worth $3,135,692 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAM opened at $31.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.63. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

