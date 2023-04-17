BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.28

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 389027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

BELLUS Health Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 1.55.

BELLUS Health Company Profile



BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

