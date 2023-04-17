Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

PRS REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

PRS REIT stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 85.90 ($1.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £471.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.43. PRS REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 75.30 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.60 ($1.39).

Insider Activity at PRS REIT

In other news, insider Jim Prower acquired 48,000 shares of PRS REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £36,480 ($45,176.47). 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRS REIT Company Profile

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

