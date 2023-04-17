Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYND. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.85.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $950.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

