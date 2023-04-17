Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.49. 547,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

