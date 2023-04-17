Bfsg LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $86,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PotlatchDeltic news, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $86,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.1 %

PCH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 82,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

