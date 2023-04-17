Bfsg LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $495.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

