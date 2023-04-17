Bfsg LLC Purchases 27,376 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 257,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

