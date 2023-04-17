Bfsg LLC Sells 13,983 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.14% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock remained flat at $13.55 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 171,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,045. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

See Also

