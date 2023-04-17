Bfsg LLC Sells 14,696 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,673,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,479,844. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

