Bfsg LLC Sells 308 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.05% of Elbit Systems worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESLT traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $175.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,139. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.58. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

