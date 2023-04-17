BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,175,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 11,060,211 shares.The stock last traded at $3.53 and had previously closed at $3.21.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $508.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.80.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. The business had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Client First Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $227,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
