BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,175,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 11,060,211 shares.The stock last traded at $3.53 and had previously closed at $3.21.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 10.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $508.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. The business had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,965.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Client First Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $227,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

