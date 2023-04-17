Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bilander Acquisition by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 79,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilander Acquisition Price Performance

TWCB remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,153. Bilander Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

