Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $20.90

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $21.53. Bilibili shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 858,499 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Bilibili Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $40,273,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 472.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 602,566 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 196.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $10,298,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Stories

